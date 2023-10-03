CWC 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's batting woes, points out 'little things' in his support
CWC 2023: Sunil Gavaskar has reacted to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's batting woes and pointed out 'little things' that the player brings while being out in the middle.
India will start their campaign in the CWC 2023 edition on October 8 (Sunday) when they face Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. While India ticked most of the boxes in the Asia Cup and home ODIs versus Australia, Rohit Sharma & Co. would be concerned with Ravindra Jadeja's batting struggles. Jadeja has not made a solid impression in the limited opportunities in recent times while batting down the order. He has not scored a half-century in the ODI format since 2020. However, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar isn't concerned with Jadeja's low returns and mentions a key aspect of Jadeja.
In response to a question from Hindustan Times, Gavaskar stated, "Not really. With the kind of experience that he has, it's not a worry. The important thing is that he is such a fast runner between the wickets. Often, we overlook it… the fact that from the non-striker end, he helps the batter covert ones into twos. So, I think those are the little things that are important. So yeah, I am not worried after Ravindra Jadeja at all. He is a top player, a wonderful player… rockstar, like Shane Warne once said."
Batting mostly at No. 7 or 8, Jadeja has played some vital knocks down the order but has not made a significant contribution. In the third and final ODI between India and Australia, in Rajkot on September 27, the 34-year-old all-rounder had a chance to get some runs under his belt and regain confidence, given India were out of the contest reeling at 249 for 6 in pursuit of a mammoth 353. However, the left-hander was seen struggling to get momentum and returned for a 36-ball 35.
The star all-rounder will be vital for India in the upcoming ODI World Cup at home. Not only with the ball, Jadeja will be needed with the bat as well -- down the order -- as Rohit-Rahul Dravid-led team management has often preferred batting depth.
The CWC 2023 edition kicks off on October 5 (Thursday) with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.
