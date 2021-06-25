'I think it augurs well for the Indian team': Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli's form

New Zealand on Wednesday defeated India by eight wickets to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, played at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. The crushing loss led to massive criticism by fans and former cricketing stalwarts.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli failed to contribute to the teams in the clash against New Zealand. The Indian captain managed to score just 57 runs in both innings.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar talked about how Kohli will approach his future and what will be his next target after the WTC final.

“He has already scored close to 7,500 test runs, and this is a format, where he just simply gives it his all. It's not that he doesn't value T20 or ODI cricket; he plays with equal intensity, but the job satisfaction that he derives – because this is the toughest format. And in modern times, because there are no dead rubbers, so every test match is valued, and every team is playing for a result. This means that whatever is on offer – from a batting perspective – is always challenging for the batsman,” Bangar said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

“So, to excel in each & every test match, and obviously, to get over the drought of the three-figure – which may have been playing on his mind – I think this is something that he would look ahead to. The way he has batted in the first innings was a clear indication of the kind of touch and the kind of rhythm that he was in. So, I think it augurs well for the Indian team.”

The Men in Blue will now take on England in a five-match Test series that will kick off in August.