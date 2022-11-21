'I talk when I want to': Cristiano Ronaldo on his explosive interview slamming Manchester United

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has said he is least bothered about what people think of him and likes to speak his mind out when he wants to. Ronaldo's comments came after he recently lashed out at his club Manchester United in an explosive interview with controversial English journalist Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo attended Portugal's pre-match presser on Monday (November 21) ahead of their opening game against Ghana on Thursday (November 21) where he opened up on his sensational interview and said he felt 'provoked' into such a reaction by United manager Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag had suspended him earlier this season for refusing to come on as a substitute during a Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur. Ronaldo had also left the stadium before the full-time whistle during the game and was later punished by the club.

The legendary forward remained unrepentant about his interview slamming United and Ten Hag while insisting that the episode won't affect Portugal's performances in the Qatar World Cup.

"I have no doubt that this recent episode, that interview, and other episodes with other players that happen sometimes, can sometimes shake the player but won't shake the team," Ronaldo said at the presser.

"I don't have to worry about what others think, I talk when I want to. Everybody in the team knows who I am, what I believe in," he added.

Ronaldo was also asked about his 'awkward' handshake with his Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes last week and refuted the rumours of a rift between the duo. The 37-year-old's images with his Portugal teammate Joao Cancelo had also gone viral where he was seen grabbing the Manchester City by the head.

However, Ronaldo denied the rumours of any rifts in the dressing room and said such things pop up during crucial stages of a tournament of the magnitude of the World Cup.

"In these final stages of competitions there's always those type of moments," said Ronaldo.

"We were just playing around, I have a great relationship with him. I was asking him, because his plane was late, I asked him if he came by boat.

The same thing happened with Cancelo, he was a bit sad during training and I grabbed him by the neck and told him 'Come on, you've got this', that's what I said. And then it became another controversy at your end," he added.

Ronaldo also urged the reporters to not bombard his Portugal teammates with questions about him and rather focus on questions about the World Cup.