FIFA World Cup: 'We feel this is...' - England to take a knee in their tournament opener vs Iran

The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition finally kicked off on Novemebr 20 (Sunday) with an impressive opening ceremony followed by Ecuador easing past hosts Qatar, 2-0, in the tournament opener. On Monday (November 21), Harry Kane-starrer England will be locking horns with Iran and the English team management have confirmed that they will be taking a knee in their tournament opener.

At the pre-match press conference, head coach Southgate, "We have discussed taking the knee," Southgate said. "We feel we should. It's what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time. Of course, we understand in the Premier League that clubs have decided to only do that for certain games, big occasions, we feel this is the biggest. "We think it is a strong statement to go around the world for young people in particular to see that inclusivity is very important."

It is to be noted that it is a ritual that England have followed in almost every game following the shocking death of George Floyd in 2020 in US. The national side, however, didn't take the knee in their September fixtures, but will do so at the Khalifa International Stadium against Iran and beyond at the World Cup. They are placed in Group B along with Iran, USA and Wales.

Meanwhile, Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi dwelled on the grim situation of his country before his nation's FIFA WC opener. It isn't a hidden fact that violent anti-government protests in Iran have led to a fierce crackdown in the past few months. Speaking to reporters, the 32-year-old said, "We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy. Before anything else, I would like to express my condolences to all of the bereaved families in Iran."