I shed a tear or two: Dinesh Karthik sympathises with KL Rahul, recalls his struggle period

India have been on a rampage versus Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022/23. Rohit Sharma & Co. won the series opener, in Nagpur, convincingly and also emerged on top in the second Test, in New Delhi, and will now aim for a 4-0 whitewash versus the Aussies at home. While the likes of Rohit, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Md Shami, Axar Patel have been on a roll, KL Rahul has struggled in particular in the two Tests.

Rahul, who has only 198 runs in the last 12 innings, has managed only 38 runs in 3 outings in the Australia Tests. Thus, he had drawn a lot of criticism and is place is on the line. Recently, veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik opined on Rahul's form and symphathised with him. He feels Rahul might lose his place soon not for his unlucky dismissal in the second innings of the Delhi Test but for his below-par returns since the South Africa series last year.

Karthik said on Cricbuzz, "He also knows for a fact that if he's going to be dropped for the next match, which is pretty much an eventuality, it is not because of the one innings, it is because of what has transpired in the last five-six Test matches. He is a class player. He is very good in all formats. At this point, I don't think it's the technique, it's what is happening between the ears. He might need some time away from the game. Come back fresh for the ODIs."

Karthik further added that he resonates with Rahul's current state. Sharing his own struggling period, DK revealed how he dealt with ups and downs in his career and said, "This is a professional world, you've got to deal with those sorrowful moments but as a player when I look at what he has gone through. When you get out that way knowing very well this could have been your last innings. It has happened to me when you go into the dressing room, quietly walk into the toilet, and shed a tear or two. It's not a nice feeling because there's not much you can do."

DK went on to pick Shubman Gill over Rahul for the third Test at Holkar Stadium, Indore. "Temporarily for the moment, I will have to go with Shubman Gill. He batted beautifully. There will be just one change in the India XI (for the third Test). I felt bad for KL Rahul. He has been under the scanner. But One thing is for sure, KL will come back strongly and when he does, there are not too many right-handed batters who can match him with the quality and range of shots," DK stated.