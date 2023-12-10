I prefer not to comment: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after Aston Villa's dominating Premier League win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looked in animated mood on Saturday (Dec 9) evening after his side lost to Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League. The defeat at Villa Park was the Gunners’ second of the league campaign while opposite number Aston Villa now sit just a point behind them. The game though had controversial moments with Kai Havertz denied a goal for handball while Douglas Luiz’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus in the penalty area was not dimmed of a penalty. Aston Villa beat Arsenal to continue their winning home run 👏



The Villans have now won 15 consecutive matches at Villa Park!#AVLARS pic.twitter.com/0k2T2u2Uho — Premier League (@premierleague) December 9, 2023 × Arteta furious after defeat

"I prefer not to comment" though did admit the penalty decision was "even clearer" than the Havertz handball.

When asked about his response to the two incidents in his post-match press conference, Arteta replied, "Clear and obvious. Clear and obvious. That's what I mean. That's my opinion. That's all I can say."

Arteta has already been in hot water with the Football Association (FA) having been banned from the touchline for over-celebration during his side’s win over Luton Town in the midweek. His reactions in the post-match while speaking to Sky Sports suggested he was not happy with the referee’s decision. According to him, a penalty should have been given for the foul on Jesus while Havertz’s goal should have been allowed despite the Video Assistant Referee’s (VAR) consultation.

ALSO READ | Los Angeles Lakers beat Indiana Pacers in maiden in-season tournament final

Consequences of Villa's win

A seventh-minute strike from captain John McGinn was the only goal of the match as Villa registered back-to-back wins against the big boys. They had earlier beaten Manchester City in the midweek clash and followed that with another win on Saturday. Post the recent international break, Villa have so far beaten Spurs, City and now Arsenal and are within two points of leaders Liverpool.

As things stand, Villa are third with 35 points while Arsenal sit second with 36 points to their name. Interestingly, Liverpool’s late winner against Crystal Palace was the big difference-maker as they took the top spot with 37 points.