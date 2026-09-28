/'I know what my goal is': Virat Kohli shares what keeps him going on at 37

Virat Kohli is an enigma when it comes to chasing, and the veteran India batter showed his class once again on Sunday (Sep 27), scoring 139 not out off 88 balls in an 8-wicket win against the West Indies. Kohli broke multiple records during his innings, including scoring the most runs in a single country. In his post-match presentation, Kohli, who has only played the 50-over format for India since retiring from Tests in May 2025, spoke about how he manages to score runs with ease even at the age of 37.

How Kohli keeps scoring centuries for fun

After winning the match for India with back-to-back sixes, Kohli spoke to the broadcaster at length. During the conversation, the batter revealed how he manages to deliver peak performance even in the late stage of his career. Since retiring from Tests in 2025, Kohli has played 20 ODIs and scored 1,174 runs - the third-most behind Joe Root (1,381) and Daryl Mitchell (1,234). Kohli's average during this period has been 73, along with 7 fifties and 5 hundreds - the most hundreds by any player.

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"It's all about staying mentally fresh, in the present moment, expressing myself out there. To follow a free mind, you need a fit body. Then I can visualize my game and execute it the way I did tonight," Kohli said.

Speaking on his 2027 ODI World Cup plans, Kohli added: "The World Cup is a year away; I know what my goal is. I just needed to work on different aspects of the game... Run from boundary to boundary, show intensity, keep ticking those boxes, I just want to enjoy every day."

All milestones Kohli achieved during his century vs West Indies

Kohli's ton against the West Indies was his 55th in ODIs - already the highest by any player in the format - and his 60th in List A cricket, joint-most along with Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli also crossed 15,000 ODI runs during the innings and became only the second player to do so besides Sachin, who leads the tally with 18,426 runs.