I just said what happened on the field, I don’t regret my words: Harmanpreet Kaur on Dhaka ODI incident

Indian Women’s Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she doesn’t regret criticising the officials following the Dhaka ODI against Bangladesh last month, after which she was slapped with a hefty fine and received four demerit points, resulting in getting suspended for two games. Reflecting on the instance that brought her professional conduct in a bad light, the attacking batter said whatever she said had happened on the field, adding she has a right to express herself.

During the third and final ODI, Harmanpreet let her frustration come out in an ugly manner after being adjudged LBW during the chase. She first broke the stumps after being given out, and while on her way to the pavilion, she even had an unruly exchange of words with the on-field umpires. Even after the match, she called the umpiring ‘pathetic’.

It doesn’t end here.

While both teams were getting ready for the group photo, Harmanpreet allegedly asked the umpires to join the Bangladesh team, indicating they were also part of it.

Commenting on this episode, Harmanpreet, playing for Trent Rockets in the Women’s Hundred, told The Cricket Paper,

"I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player, you always have the right to express yourself and what you're feeling," the Indian Women’s Team Captain said.

"I don't think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don't regret anything,” she added.

Repercussions followed

Of course, repercussions were to follow, and they did.

The Indian Women’s Captain was fined 50% for showing dissent at an umpiring decision and another 25% for publically criticising the match officials. She also received three demerit points for the first offence and one for the second, adding up to four in total.

Per the law, if a player receives four demerit points within 24 months, those convert into suspension points – equivalent to one Test ban or two ODIs or T20Is ban, depending on what comes first.

As a result, Harmanpreet Kaur will miss the opening two matches for her team at the Asian Games T20 competition, which starts in Hangzhou in September.

Meanwhile, after the incident, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said board president Roger Binny and NCA head VVS Laxman would speak with Harmanpreet about this.