'I didn't want him...' Benfica president on Enzo Fernandez after transfer drama

Benfica president Rui Costa was not impressed by how Enzo Fernandez handled his record move to Chelsea in the just concluded winter transfer window. Costa said he wasn't going to cry for players who did not want to wear the Benfica jersey.

"Enzo Fernandez did not want to stay at Benfica. He didn’t give us any chance. I did my best, I’m sad, but I’m not going to cry for a player who didn’t want to stay," Costa told the reporters.

"I proposed to Chelsea that he stay until the summer for a lower value, but the player did not want to continue at Benfica – and this is when everything changed. At that point I said, 'He can’t play for Benfica anymore, no way!' I don’t cry for players who don’t want to wear our shirt."

Chelsea signed World Cup winner Fernandez for a club-record fee of $131 million, which also broke the Premier League record for the biggest transfers, set by Manchester City's Jack Grealish in 2021.

However, prior to the final deal, Chelsea and Benfica had to engage in a lot of back-and-forth as the drama surrounding Fernandez's eventual move grabbed the headlines throughout the window.

Previously, Fernandez had skipped team training after agreeing on personal terms with the London club. However, Chelsea refused to meet the release clause of Fernandez and the deal was stalled as Benfica retaliated.

Afterwards, Fernandez resumed team training and even scored upon his return to the match-day squad. Chelsea, however, did not give up on him and made the move on the final day and managed to complete the deal.

Notably, Benfica had signed Fernandez, only a year ago from the South American club River Plate for a sum of $15 million.

Enzo's market value was inflated after his heroic performance in Argentina’s World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar. He earned the Best Young Player of the Tournament award and emerged as one of the most elite midfielders in the world.

(With inputs from agencies)