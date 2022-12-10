'I am not guaranteeing...': Neymar on returning for another WC after knockout exit

Brazil suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the quarterfinal contest against Croatia at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As soon as Brazil crashed out, there were speculations regarding the future of Neymar Jr - the team's superstar. While many suggested it was Neymar's last dance, the player cleared that he was not closing any doors.

“I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 per cent that I will return,” said Neymar in a post-match conference.

“I need to think a bit more about this, about what is the right thing for me and for the national team," he added.

Before the beginning of the World Cup, Neymar said he was still undecided about his future but added that he will play the tournament like it was his last.

"I can't guarantee that I'll play another [World] Cup. I honestly don't know. I'll play like it's the last. Maybe I'll play another one, maybe not. It depends. There's going to be a coaching change and I don't know if that coach will like me," said Neymar.

How did Croatia defeat Brazil?

The quarterfinal contest between Croatia and Brazil on Friday could not be settled in the stipulated 90 minutes. Deep into the first quarter of extra time, it was a moment of brilliance from Neymar that allowed the Seleção to break open the game via a powerful shot rifled to the top of the net.

The move was orchestrated by none other than Neymar who started as well as finished it. After the goal, it looked certain that Brazil will see the game through. However, Croatia, the 2018 finalists increased the intensity and manage to pin the Brazilian defence back.

In the 117th minute, Bruno Petkovic equalised via a huge deflection from Brazil centre-back Marquinhos. As a result, the game went into penalties where Dominik Livaković saved a couple of penalties, thereby ensuring his team went ahead while Brazilians sunk to the ground in dismay.

(With inputs from agencies)