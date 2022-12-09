FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia stun Brazil 4-2 on penalties, become 1st team to enter semis

Croatia defeated World Cup favourites Brazil 4-2 on penalties to become first team to reach last four in Qatar World Cup 2022. Croatia hit four penalties and saved two to remain on top of Brazil at the Education City Stadium on Friday night.

While star forward Neymar produced a stunning goal to equal Pele's tally of 77 goals in the first half of extra-time, Croatia returned to make the contest more exciting with an equalizer in the 116th minute via Bruno Petkovic.

The first of the four quarterfinals started with Croatia going about their business pretty well in the starting few minutes. By keeping the possession and having the ball control saw Croatia create more chances in the middle. Brazil, on the other hand, looked like playing the catching game. Both teams did create a chance or two but neither could find the back of the net by the end of first half.

In the second half, the story didn’t look like changing much with both teams coming close on scoring on odd occasions but failing eventually. Brazil this time looked more composed and even had the better ball control. Coach Tite, in a surprising move, substituted winger Vinicius Jr with another youngster Rodrygo in the 64th minute while Croatians also made a few changes on the sidelines. The game in usual time ended with no goals scored.

Come the first half of extra time, Brazil looked like breaking the shackles and they did the same. Neymar scored the all-important goal for Brazil and the stadium erupted. But, the celebration didn't last for long as Croatia came from behind to equal the score. It was in the 116th minute when Bruno Petkovic hammered one in to make it 1-1. The match then moved to the penalty shootout.