'I am a big fan': Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan wants Virat Kohli to bounce back to form in Asia Cup 2022

After defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in their opening encounter on Sunday (August 28), India will take on Hong Kong in their next match on Wednesday. The Men in Blue will be looking to continue their winning run in the tournament after a brilliant start against Pakistan.

Ahead of their all-important clash against India, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan has backed Virat Kohli to bounce back to form and has admitted he is a huge fan of the former India skipper. Kohli has endured a lean patch for India across formats for a while now but looked in decent touch in the game against Pakistan.

Khan mentioned how Kohli scored some crucial runs against Pakistan on Sunday and said he really wants to see the superstar batter score big runs in the tournament. Kohli played some brilliant strokes en route to his 35 off 34 balls laced with three fours and one six against Pakistan.

"I am a big fan of Virat Kohli, he played well against Pakistan, we really want him to come back in form & score lots of runs," Khan told News 24 Sports.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya has become like MS Dhoni, should lead India in future: Harbhajan Singh

In their last meeting against India at the Asia Cup in 2018, Hong Kong produced an epic fight to nearly pull off an upset against Rohit Sharma's men. Hong Kong restricted India to 285/7 in 50 overs, bowling first before openers Khan (92) and Anshuman Rath (73) took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

Also Read: 'Those shots were not necessary': Sunil Gavaskar criticises Kohli, Rohit's performance against Pakistan

The duo posted a massive 174-run stand for the first wicket and took Hong Kong close to victory. However, they ended up falling short by 26 runs in the end to lose the game. Khan is expecting a similar performance from the team once again this time around.

"We lost by just 20 (26) runs when we last faced India at the Asia Cup in 2018. Anything can happen in a T20 game. You don't when a bowler can deliver a good spell, or a batter hits some quick runs in a couple of overs," said Khan.

"We have seen in the past too how even the top sides have lost against associate teams. We will go with positive body language and will stick to our process," he added.