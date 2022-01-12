Human error, certainly not deliberate: Djokovic admits 'mistakes' in Australian travel entry form

Tennis star Novak Djokovic admitted to committing a "mistake" in his travel papers during his entry row at Australian airport last week as he resumed practice to defend his Australian Open crown.

"We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur," Djokovic said.

Djokovic said the travel details were filled by the support team who had made an "administrative mistake" as they ticked to "no" to a box which questioned whether he had travelled elsewhere in the 14 days before arriving in Australia.

Also Read| Djokovic returns to court: Everything you need to know about Australian Open saga

"This was human error and certainly not deliberate," Djokovic said. Reports claim he had flown from Serbia to Spain in recent weeks.

Djokovic was seeking a vaccination exception after a positive result last month, however, it was rejected by Australian authorities as he was put in a detention centre. The Serbian appealed the action in a court which overturned the visa decision this week.

"This was submitted by my support team on my behalf as I told immigration officials on my arrival," Djokovic said, adding, "My agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia."

Also Read: Did Novak Djokovic lie in Australian Open entry form?

Amid the raging controversy, Australia's immigration minister Alex Hawke said the government was contemplating whether to cancel Djokovic's visa.

According to Australian visa rules giving false information can lead to a maximum penalty of 1 year in prison including a $4,730 fine and cancellation of visa. Djokovic maintained that his lawyers were in touch with the Australian government as they provided information to clarify the issue.

Djokovic, 34, held his practice session at Melbourne Park on Wednesday as he seeks to win his tenth Australian Open title.

(With inputs from Agencies)