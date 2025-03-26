The Major League Baseball (MLB 2025) season is all ready for kickoff as 30 teams participate to win the biggest prize in baseball. The MLB 2025 season will kick start on Thursday (Mar 27) as 14 matches will take place on an electrifying opening day. The New York Yankees will take on Milwaukee Brewers in the opening match which will be followed by 13 more matches on the same day. Ahead of the MLB 2025 Opening Day, here is all you need to know including live streaming, time, date and other details.

When will be the MLB Opening Day 2025?

The MLB Opening Day 2025 opening day will take place on Thursday (Mar 27) with 14 matches taking place.

What will be the MLB Opening Day 2025 start according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The New York Yankees will take on Milwaukee Brewers in the opening match of the MLB 2025 season on Friday (Mar 28) at 12:35 AM IST.

What will be the MLB Opening Day 2025 start according to US time?

The New York Yankees will take on Milwaukee Brewers in the opening match of the MLB 2025 season on Thursday (Mar 27) at 2:35 PM ET.

When will the MLB 2025 season start?

The MLB 2025 season will begin on Thursday (Mar 27) with a host of matches taking place.

Which TV channels will telecast MLB 2025 Opening Day in India?

The MLB 2025 Opening Day will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of MLB 2025 Opening Day in India?

The MLB Opening Day 2025 can be streamed live on the FanCode App and Website.

Which TV channels will telecast MLB 2025 matches in the USA?

MLB games air across ESPN, FOX, Apple TV+ (for exclusive streaming games), the Roku Channel (taking over MLB’s “Sunday Leadoff”) and a wide range of RSNs. So to be honest, it’s not very straightforward to keep up with your favorite MLB team. But it can help to be prepared! Here’s what we recommend to help you watch baseball in 2025.

How to watch the live streaming of MLB 2025 matches in the USA?

An MLB.TV subscription is a great way to catch all your favorite teams' out-of-market games live. You can subscribe to just get access to your team's games starting at $20/month (although that isn't an option for every team), or upgrade to get games from all the teams (that aren't blacked out) starting at $30/month or $150 for the year.

Will there be free live streaming of MLB 2025 matches in India?

There will be no free live streaming of MLB 2025 Opening Day in India.

Will there be free live streaming of MLB 2025 matches in the USA?

There will be no free live streaming of MLB 2025 Opening Day in USA. However, one can avail the MLB app and enjoy free service during the trial period.

Schedule for MLB 2025 Opening Day

Thursday, Mar. 27

California Angels vs. Chicago White Sox, Time TBD

Houston Astros vs. New York. Mets, Time TBD

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles, 3:07 p.m.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees, 3:05 p.m. (ESPN)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Minnesota Twins, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals, 4:10 p.m.

Florida Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:10 p.m.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, March 28

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Colorado Rockies, 4:10 p.m.