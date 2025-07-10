India win more Test with Jasprit Bumrah out of playing XI? Stats inside

The third Test between India and England is currently underway at Lord's with the hosts batting first for the first time in the series. England have added Jofra Archer to strengthen their weakened bowling lineup, while ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test at Edgbaston due to workload management, is back in the Indian side. With Bumrah returning to the playing XI, let's understand through stats how India have fared in the presence and absence of Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket.

According to stats by Sky Sports Cricket, since Bumrah made his Test debut in January 2018, he has featured in 46 Test matches for India. Out of those, India have won 20, lost 22 and drawn five, giving them a win rate of 43% when Bumrah is in the XI.

In contrast, India have played 27 Test matches without Bumrah in the same period. They have had greater success in his absence, winning 19 matches, losing just five and drawing three, which results in a much higher win rate of 70%.

India have won 30 matches in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) overall and Bumrah has featured in 10 of these victories. This is the joint-second most by any Indian player alongside Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, with only Cheteshwar Pujara (11) ahead of him in the list.

Also, Jasprit Bumrah has played a key role in 10 of India's Test wins in SENA countries, highlighting his role in overseas conditions. In comparison, India have won only two Tests in SENA nations without him and both of those victories were historic: the 2021 win at the Gabba and the 2025 win at Edgbaston.

Interestingly, in both instances, India breached a venue where they had never won before and on both instance Bumrah wasn't there. This quirky pattern suggests that if India are looking to break jinx at a ‘fortress,’ resting Bumrah might turn beneficial for India.

With the fourth Test scheduled at Old Trafford, Manchester, where India are yet to register a Test victory, leaving Bumrah out might once again work in India's favour.

These stats were all over the social media after India’s dominant 336-run victory at Edgbaston, which came without Bumrah in the playing XI. The stat has sparked debate across social media with many wondering whether India will perform better without their premier fast bowler.

But while the stats present one side, it’s essential to view the larger side. Jasprit Bumrah is once in a generational bowler, the kind of player who consistently performs in high-pressure situations and often turns the tide for India in crunch moments. Bumrah isn’t just another pacer, but he is currently the no. 1 ranked Test bowler in the world.