Happy Birthday Gavaskar: 5 records that prove he’s the ‘Little Master’ of Indian cricket

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 16:23 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 16:23 IST

Sunil Gavaskar, the ‘little master’ of Indian cricket, turned 76 on Thursday (July 10). Gavaskar was one of the finest openers for India in Test cricket, and his game was built on a solid technique and incredible focus. 

Sunil Gavaskar, born on July 10, 1949, remains an iconic figure in Indian cricket. Even after his retirement, his records and impact on the game continue to inspire many aspirational cricketers. On his birthday, let's glance at his five memorable records.

In his debut series against the West Indies in 1971, Sunil Gavaskar piled up an astonishing 774 runs. This record still stands as the most runs by an Indian in a single Test series.

Gavaskar’s leadership in the 1978-79 series against the West Indies was extraordinary. He amassed 732 runs, a record for any Indian captain in a Test series, showcasing his consistency with the bat in the toughest conditions.

Sunil Gavaskar made history by scoring 774 runs in his debut series against the West Indies in 1971. This record for the most runs in a debut Test series by any player continues to remain unbroken

Gavaskar set the benchmark for Indian openers with 9,607 Test runs. Even though he ranks second overall, he remains the highest Test run-scorer among Indian openers.

From 1975 to 1987, Sunil Gavaskar played 106 consecutive Tests for India, a record that still stands today. His dedication to the Indian team, playing without interruption, speaks about his passion for the game.

