/How did India perform when it last hosted the Commonweath Games? Details inside

India officially bagged the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a landmark moment that puts the country back on the global sporting map. Ahmedabad will stage the Centenary edition after delegates from 74 Commonwealth nations approved India’s bid in Glasgow on Wednesday (Nov 26). This will be India’s second time hosting the event, almost two decades after the memorable 2010 Games in New Delhi. But before we look forward, it’s worth taking a step back to see how India performed the last time it hosted the Commonwealth Games.

How did India perform when it hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010?

The Delhi 2010 Games remain one of the most important chapters in Indian sports history. It wasn’t just about hosting a mega event for the first time. It was also about showing the world how India could compete and win across multiple sports. The Games ran from October 4 to 14 and featured athletes from 71 countries competing in 17 sports.

101 medals for India in 2010

India delivered its best-ever performance at any Commonwealth Games, finishing with 101 medals. This included 38 gold, 27 silver, and 36 bronze. New Delhi 2010 is still the only edition where India crossed the 100-medal mark.

Major success in Shooting and Wrestling

A big share of the success came from shooting, where India won 30 medals, including 14 gold. Beijing 2008 Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra led the way, inspiring the entire contingent. Wrestling was another strong area. 19 out of 21 Indian wrestlers finished on the podium. Geeta Phogat made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a Commonwealth Games gold, taking the 55 kg category.

Athletics also had its standout moment. Krishna Poonia broke a long wait for India by winning gold in women’s discus throw, giving the country its first CWG athletics gold in decades.