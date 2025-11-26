/End of an era? India’s home Test aura shattered after two whitewashes in calendar year

India faced a humiliating 408-run defeat against South Africa in their own backyard and were whitewashed 2-0. This is their second home whitewash in the same calendar year, after New Zealand stunned them 3-0 earlier. What this really means is simple: the aura of home dominance that once defined Indian Test cricket at home is slipping, and the numbers reflect that shift with uncomfortable clarity. For more than two decades, winning in India felt like climbing a cliff with bare hands.

32 out of 39 Test series wins between 2000 to 2023

From 2000-01 to 2023-24, India played 39 home Test series and won 32 of them. They lost only two. Five ended in a draw. That consistency was built on ruthless spin, home conditions and a batting lineup that rarely cracked under pressure. Visiting teams walked in knowing they needed something extraordinary just to compete, let alone win. The stretch included famous triumphs under Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, and even when India occasionally stumbled, they always bounced back with authority.

That era looks distant now. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, India have played four home Tests across two series. They have won two and lost two. The dominance that once felt automatic suddenly looks fragile.

The defeats themselves have exposed deeper issues. India’s batting has become inconsistent and overly dependent on a few players. The bowling, especially the spin department that once frightened opponents, has lost its sharpness and bite. Injuries, frequent changes and a lack of continuity have added to the instability. And above all, teams now arrive without fear.

South Africa played with clarity and confidence, using pace and aggressive lines to unsettle India’s top order. New Zealand did the same earlier in the year, showing that disciplined execution can beat India even on turning tracks.