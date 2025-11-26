/Head or Khawaja? Who should open for Australia in Brisbane - Here's what Finch and Clarke suggests

Australia may have crushed England in Perth, but the debate around their batting order and team balance for the pink-ball Test in Brisbane is far from settled. The big question is whether Travis Head should stay in the middle order or continue opening after his blistering century in Perth. Former Australia captain Aaron Finch believes Head still fits best at No. 5, especially in a day-night Test where the pink ball behaves differently.

Head opened only because Usman Khawaja struggled with back spasms and could not take the field for long periods. He still batted at no. 4 in the first innings and fell to a rising ball from Brydon Carse.

Khawaja’s form was already under the scanner heading into the Ashes, with just one Test hundred in his previous 44 innings, but Brisbane has been a strong venue for him. He is the leading run-scorer in day-night first-class cricket at the Gabba, with 502 runs at an average of 50. Finch said the pink ball adds a layer of strategy to Australia’s decision. In his view, Head’s firepower is more valuable in the middle order once the ball softens and conditions settle.

Also read | Suresh Raina net worth 2025: How Mr IPL built his business empire

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Clarke backs Khawaja at the top

Former captain Michael Clarke agreed, saying that if Khawaja is fit, he should return to his usual opening spot. Another important call for Australia is the role of Nathan Lyon.

Despite bowling only two overs in Perth and missing the day-night Test in Jamaica earlier this year, both Clarke and Finch insist that Lyon must play in Brisbane. They believe his experience and control are too important to ignore, and conditions at the Gabba almost always reward a spinner later in the match.

Cummins’ availability still unclear