'Hope he gets time to watch a film now': PM Narendra Modi lauds Achinta Sheuli after gold at CWG 2022

India's Achinta Sheuli extended the country's dominance in weightlifting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday (August 01) as he won the elusive gold medal in the men's 73kg category. Sheuli secured India's third gold medal at the Games, all of which have come in weightlifting so far at the showpiece event.

The 20-year-old produced a resilient display in the final of the men's 73kg event and lifted 313 kg overall in snatch and the clean and jerk rounds combined to finish on top of the podium. He successfully lifted 143 kg in the snatch round before lifting 170 kg in the clean and jerk round to bag the elusive gold medal.

Sheuli earned praise from all corners for his golden triumph at the Commonwealth Games. The 20-year-old was also lauded by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also shared a clip of their conversation during his meeting with the Indian contingent ahead of their departure for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

PM Modi revealed he had discussed the support Sheuli received from his mother and his brother to pursue his dream of weightlifting and revealed the weightlifter hasn't watched a film in a long time. On a light-hearted note, PM Modi suggested that Sheuli should watch a movie now that he has won a medal for the country.

"Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won," PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won. pic.twitter.com/4g6BPrSvON — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022 ×

In the clip shared by PM Modi, the CWG 2022 gold medallist can be seen speaking to him about how his parents always backed him and extended their support towards him for his journey. Sheuli became the third Indian weightlifter to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga are the other two Indian weightlifters to have won a gold medal each in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Games so far this year.