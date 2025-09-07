Indian men’s hockey team clinched its fourth Asia Cup title after beating the defending champions South Korea 4-1 in a commanding display on Sunday (Sep 7), sealing qualification for the 2026 Hockey World Cup. Entering the summit clash as favourites in Rajgir, Bihar, the home side was relentless from the start, with Sukhjeet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Dilpreet Singh, who also won the Player of the Match for his brace, contributing with the goals. The South Koreans scored just one goal through Dian Son.

The Tokyo and Paris Games bronze medalist, India, clinched their first Hockey Asia Cup title in eight years, having last won in 2017. This triumph also marked their return to continental supremacy.



Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, since drawing against South Korea in the group stage, the Indian Team upped the ante and played with utter domination, culminating in a title win, further sealing their WC qualification for next year.



Dilpreet Singh, who stood tall in the final, smashing a brace, reflected on the Indian men’s team’s achievement, saying, “Feel very good. It had been 8 years since we won the Asia Cup. Our main target was to win it and then qualify for the World Cup.”



The Indian Team’s forward also credited his side’s tactical clarity behind this successful campaign.



“From day one, our main goal was to take a shot, convert it into a PC when entering the circle. Today, that worked out perfectly for us,” he continued.

India in the finale



India began the scoring inside the first minute, with Sukhjeet unleashing a vicious reverse hit to the top left corner to open the proceedings. The Koreans were at the Indians with their tactical masterclass just after conceding the opener, only for them to fall prey to India’s counter-tactic to it, which they produced early on.



Dilpreet helped India take a 2-0 lead in the second quarter, and he also completed his brace with his second goal of the evening in the next quarter to help India sit in the driver’s seat.



Defender Amit Rohidas hit his first of the night to see India through in the hockey Asia Cup Final, with Korea scoring a consolation goal in the final quarter before the whistle was blown.