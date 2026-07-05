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History at Lord's: Australia defeat England to claim record 7th Women's T20 World Cup title

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 23:21 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 23:21 IST
History at Lord's: Australia defeat England to claim record 7th Women's T20 World Cup title

Australia defeat England to claim record 7th Women's T20 World Cup title Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Australia clinicaly defeat England at Lord's to win a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup title, powered by a brilliant half-century from veteran opener Beth Mooney.

The Australian women’s cricket team beat England to win their record seventh T20 World Cup crown at Lord’s on Sunday (Jul 5). Veteran opener Beth Mooney slammed a brilliant fifty (68 off 49 balls), with Phoebe Litchfield contributing with her crucial 48, as Australia chased 151 with seven wickets remaining. The two teams entered this title match on an unbeaten run, with the Australians crossing the line at the Mecca of Cricket. This is Australia’s first T20 World Cup since the 2023 edition in South Africa.

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About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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