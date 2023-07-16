'His advice was...,' Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's words of wisdom after maiden India call up

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced a second-string squad for the upcoming Asian Games. With ICC ODI World Cup starting on October 5, a young Indian team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad will take part in the regional multi-sports tournament. The BCCI handed a lot of fringe players their maiden call-up in the T20I side and Rinku Singh is one of them.

Rinku shot to fame during the last IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders when he smashed five sixes off the last five balls of the match to take his team home. Speaking to RevSportz on his selection, Rinku said he'll dedicate his India debut to his family who has watched his struggles from close quarters.

“Everyone dreams to play for India, wear that jersey. I don’t think a lot about the future because the more you think, the more burden you put yourself under. I take life as one day at a time. But yes, whoever takes up professional sports wants to represent their country one day or the other,” Rinku said.

“I know for a fact that my family, my parents will be happier than me to see me wear the Indian jersey. They have been waiting for this for years now. They have seen my struggle, they have helped me, been with me through all my ups and downs. The day I don the jersey will be a day dedicated to them,” he added.

The southpaw also revealed how talking to former India skipper MS Dhoni during the IPL 2023 helped him.

"The chatter with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) was really productive. He has also batted in similar numbers as I do – at 5 or 6 – and he has done it for the majority of his career and knows the position in and out. I simply asked him how to better my game, and his advice was very simple: You are batting really well. Continue whatever you have done so far,” said Rinku.

The Asian Games start September 23 with the cricket tournament starting a day later.

