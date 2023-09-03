Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe skipper passes away, wife Nadine confirms in Facebook post

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak has passed away aged 49 during early hours of Sunday, September 3. A false news of his demise had been circulated recently but this time around, it has been confirmed by his wife Nadine in a social media post on Facebook. The former Zimbabwe all-rounder was battling cancer.

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday, September 3rd, 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home, where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity, Streaky. Till I hold you again," Nadine Streak wrote on Facebook.

Streak, who is one of the best cricketers produced by the African nation, played in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs and even went on to lead the side. He took 216 wickets with the red-ball and 239 in ODIs - both a record for his country. He also scored 1,990 Test runs and 2,943 ODI runs during his 12-year long career from 1993 to 2005.

He also had most Test wins for Zimbabwe as captain, winning four out of 21 games he led in and losing 11. In ODIs, he captained in 68 games, winning 18 and losing 47. After retirement, he went on to coach the national side as well.

Recently, Streak's former teammate Henry Olonga had shared the news of his demise but issued an apology later after talking with Streak. The sad news, however, turns out to be true this time.

While Streak's career was an exciting one, he was given eight-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for corruption in cricket in 2021. While the former cricket took 'full responsibility' for his actions, he denied making any attempts to fix the matches.



