'He will play for India for next 10 years': India's batting coach lavishes huge praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star for India in their two-match Test series opener versus West Indies in Dominica. After R Ashwin's five-for led to the Windies being bundled out for 150, India rode on centuries from captain Rohit Sharma (103) and debutant Jaiswal, who slammed an impressive 171, to declare at 421 for 5 with an overall lead of 271. In reply, Ashwin again starred with the ball, returning with 7 for 71, as India dismissed the hosts for 130 to win by an innings and 141 runs.

Thus, Jaiswal is off to a brilliant start to his international career as he also ended with the Player-of-the-Match award. Ahead of the second and final Test, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour heaped praise on the swashbuckling left-hander and made a big statement.

Yashasvi is a dynamic batsman: Rathour

In a press conference, Rathour said, "I’ve been a selector before, so whenever you pick a player you should pick him with the intent that he will play for India for the next 10 years. He definitely has the potential."

“For me, the most important thing (even though) I haven’t worked with Yashasvi before, was that I had seen him scoring runs at the IPL, you saw how dynamic a batsman he is, the kind of stroke player he is. But he managed to change the game according to the situation of the team," he added.