'He will play for India for next 10 years': India's batting coach lavishes huge praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal
After Yashasvi Jaiswal's fabulous start to his international career, with a century on his Test debut, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour heaped praise on him and made a big statement.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star for India in their two-match Test series opener versus West Indies in Dominica. After R Ashwin's five-for led to the Windies being bundled out for 150, India rode on centuries from captain Rohit Sharma (103) and debutant Jaiswal, who slammed an impressive 171, to declare at 421 for 5 with an overall lead of 271. In reply, Ashwin again starred with the ball, returning with 7 for 71, as India dismissed the hosts for 130 to win by an innings and 141 runs.
Thus, Jaiswal is off to a brilliant start to his international career as he also ended with the Player-of-the-Match award. Ahead of the second and final Test, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour heaped praise on the swashbuckling left-hander and made a big statement.
Yashasvi is a dynamic batsman: Rathour
In a press conference, Rathour said, "I’ve been a selector before, so whenever you pick a player you should pick him with the intent that he will play for India for the next 10 years. He definitely has the potential."
“For me, the most important thing (even though) I haven’t worked with Yashasvi before, was that I had seen him scoring runs at the IPL, you saw how dynamic a batsman he is, the kind of stroke player he is. But he managed to change the game according to the situation of the team," he added.
Jaiswal stitched a mammoth 229-run opening stand with captain Rohit (103) to become only the 17th Indian, 113th overall, to slam a ton on his Test debut. He started off on a promising note and while he took a step back during Day Two's proceedings, he always looked in complete control and took his innings forward. After a stunning start to his red-ball career, Jaiswal said at the post-match presentation, "Preparation was pretty good. We were having a nice session. Spoke a lot to Rahul Dravid sir. Would like to thank all the selectors and Rohit (Sharma) bhai for having faith in me. It's really nice, I have been working for this. I've been focusing on preparing well and having discipline. Playing Test cricket for India is very special and emotional for me. This is just the start, I need to keep my focus and keep working on my cricket."
India will now face the Windies in the second and final Test on July 20 with an aim to whitewash the series and add more points to their kitty in the new 2023-25 WTC cycle.
