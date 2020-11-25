'He was screwed': Antoine Griezmann reveals details of his rift with Lionel Messi

A rift between Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi has been making some rounds on social media. However, the French forward has denied any rift with club legend Messi.

Griezemann did reveal that Messi was unhappy when the French initially decided to reject a move to Barcelona. But he insisted that both players have a strong relationship together now he is at the Nou Camp.

While speaking to Universo Valdano, Griezmann said: "When I signed for the club I asked for forgiveness for delaying the move and saying I wouldn't join Barcelona."

"I told Lionel Messi that I would give everything on the pitch for the club. I spoke with Leo when I arrived and he told me that when I turned down the first chance to go, he was screwed because he had asked for it publicly, but he told me he was with me and I notice it every day."

The French striker also lashed out on his uncle and former agent Eric Olhats for his statements against Lionel Messi.

"He (Olhats) was very important in my life but I don't have a relationship with him anymore,' Griezmann said. 'I stopped having any relationship with him since the day I got married. I invited him to the wedding day, and he didn't come. That's why I stopped having a relationship with him.

"My uncle doesn't know how football works. And in the end, the journalist ended up getting the statement out of him. I told Leo that I never speak to them I don't even have my uncle's phone number.

"My parents don't talk to Eric either, so who is going to talk to him? He can do a lot of damage, and create problems in the dressing room."