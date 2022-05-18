'He stirred up the Aussies a lot' - Shane Watson lavishes huge praise on ex-India pacer

Shane Watson remains one of the best all-rounders to have graced the gentlemen's game. He represented Australia at the international level for 14 years, playing several memorable knocks, chipping in with key wickets and taking some breathtaking catches for the Men in Yellow.

Despite him retiring from international cricket after the 2016 T20 World Cup, Watson continued to play in franchise leagues and did well in the IPL (scoring over 500 runs for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018). Currently, Watto is a part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in IPL 2022. Recently, the 40-year-old lavished praise on ex-Indian fast-bowling all-rounder -- also part of Delhi camp -- Ajit Agarkar and narrated how he riled up former Aussie skipper Steve Waugh.

"Ajit Agarkar is just an awesome guy. I have played a little bit against him, more so towards the back end of his career. Javagal Srinath bowled good pace but Ajit… I remember him coming into the Australia summer - I think it was 1999, Brett Lee's debut year - he came and bowled at great pace. He stirred up the Aussies a lot, in a big way. I remember him trying to bounce out Steve Waugh and Steve Waugh wasn't that pleased," Watson said on the Delhi Capitals podcast.

"But the knowledge that he has got… he's a really nice person and knows how to connect with people really well. Obviously, he's got great respect within the group as well for what he's achieved as a cricketer. But he is just a generally good person who cares for people so his ability to connect and talk about things and help people out is brilliant," Watson further added.

Agarkar represented India in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and only a handful of T20Is (4). He ended with 349 international wickets along with three half-centuries and a Test hundred at the Lord's. Currently, he is working closely with the DC bowlers, a part of the franchise's coaching staff, in IPL 15 season in India.