'He needs to...': Shoaib Akhtar's advice to Virat Kohli if he wishes to break Sachin's 100-century record

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has backed Indian batsman Virat Kohli to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries.

Akhtar, while speaking to media outlet Sporst Tak, however, said that Kohli should stick with Test and ODI formats only as T20 drains a lot of energy.

“As a cricketer, if you ask me, I feel he should stick with only Test and ODI formats. T20I format drains a lot of energy. He is a very excited kind of character. He wants to be out there, he wants to look good. He wants to have a good time in T20Is. He likes it. But at times, he needs to save his body. How old is he right now? 34 right? Easily he can play for about 6 to 8 years. If he plays 30-50 more Test matches, I'm sure it won't be difficult for him to score 25 centuries in those Test matches,” said Akhtar.

The former speedster, however, said that reaching to 100-ton mark will be a daunting task for Kohli in terms of fitness and mental health.

“However, it will still be a daunting task for him in terms of fitness and mental health. Luckily, he is a strong guy, he is a Punjabi guy. It's great that he is in a good frame of mind. He is concentrating and having a good time with his cricket. So he should remain focused and cross the 100-century barrier. And India will reserve high praise for him. And all these trash talks about Babar Azam and Virat Kohli - these are great players. Who is bigger than Kohli or Babar in Asia? No one. So all these loose talks are done just to grab attention,” Akhtar added.

Notably, Kohli is second on the list of most international tons with 75 centuries. Kohli has scored 28 Test tons with the most recent one coming after nearly three and half years in the fourth Test against Australia in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Apart from that, Kohli also has 46 ODI centuries - three short of Sachin's world record of 49 and one in T20Is.

