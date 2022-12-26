'He is like an elder brother to me...' - Suryakumar Yadav on his relationship with Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two pillars of Indian cricket, having served it at the top level for more than a decade now. With both staying at the helm of things at least until the 50-over World Cup next year, India’s chances of achieving a hurray at home grow big time. Another player who would be instrumental in helping India life the trophy next year is star batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking with PTI in an exclusive-chat Suryakumar revealed about his relationship with both Virat and Rohit, and also spoke on the approach he will undertake for the mega event.

India, after a gap of 12 years, will be hosting the 50-over World Cup in October-November 2023. Given the success-rate in home conditions across formats in the past decade, let alone in ODIs, India are more than likely to start as favourites this time too.

However, with the Men in Blue failing to taste success at the ICC events since 2013 - when they last won the Champions Trophy, for them to end this drought now, a different approach needs to be adopted and Surya has something to add to this.

When asked about will he make any changes to his game given the change in format, Surya said, “I don't like to think too much when I am playing any format. Because I enjoy this game, whenever I go into bat, I put up a show. What I always dream and visualise is that whenever I go in; I want to be the game-changer. I have always loved batting whether it is T20Is, ODIs or Ranji Trophy. If I can do what my team wants me to do in 40-50 balls, why should I bat 100 balls?”

Speaking further on his relationship with two of the most important figures in Indian cricket right now – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar said, “I am actually very lucky that I share dressing room with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They are a different breed of international cricketers. Things they have achieved, I don't know I will be ever able to achieve that.

Recently, I have had some good partnerships with Virat bhai and I have enjoyed batting with him. Rohit is like an elder brother and my sounding board. When I am in doubt, I ask him direct questions about my game. He has been a good guiding force since I joined MI in 2018.”