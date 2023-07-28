'He helps me a lot when I play, we're very relaxed': Kuldeep Yadav on competition with Chahal for place in XI

Two of India’s premier white-ball spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, often known as 'Kul-Cha' among Indian cricket fans, were once the force to reckon with. However, after losing to England during the 2019 World Cup game, this pair got separated as the Indian Team became sceptical about playing wrist spinners in tandem.

Before being taken down for cleaners by English openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, the pair of Kul-Cha together played in 34 games, and after that show, both appeared in just three matches.

Fast forward a few years and both remain in the reckoning for the spots in India Team for the 2023 home World Cup.

Kuldeep, who starred with the ball during the first West Indies ODI in Barbados on Thursday (July 27), opened up about his relationship with Chahal and the on-field competition among them. Speaking to the media after returning with figures of 4 for 6, Kuldeep said he and Chahal are relaxed about their relationship, adding instead of feeling any competition, both help each other become better bowlers and understand the value of team combinations.

"We're very relaxed," Kuldeep said after picking Man of the Match award in the first ODI. "We know the combination matters a lot. Sometimes he plays, sometimes I play, and our understanding is very good. We're very normal.

"He helps me a lot when I play; he tells me what I can do, what I can change. He always wants me to do well. When he plays I do the same thing, so that when he plays. he performs well for the team. Maybe this is why the Kul-Cha partnership has worked so well over the years. We support and back each other,” Kuldeep said.

‘Sitting out because of team combination is normal’

Although Kuldeep remains the only Indian bowler to pick two ODI hat-tricks, the left-arm unorthodox spinner has sat out of the XI in 184 of 302 matches India played since his debut in 2017. Speaking in detail about how he deals with this situation, Kuldeep said after playing over six years of international cricket, such things are normal for him.

"You often have to sit outside because of the situation or the combination," he said. "It's become a normal thing. I've been playing cricket for such a long time - it's been six, six-and-a-half years [since my debut], and a lot of things have become normal.”