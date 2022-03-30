Harshal Patel equals IPL record with back-to-back maiden overs against Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel equalled the record for the most number of maiden overs bowled in an Indian Premier League (IPL) innings with back-to-back maiden overs against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Harshal achieved the feat in RCB's clash against KKR at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB bowlers got the team off to a sensational start after skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. Akash Deep drew the first blood for RCB as he got rid of KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer on 10 off 14 balls before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Ajinkya Rahane cheaply on 9.

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga then joined the party as he ran through the KKR batting line-up with a four-wicket haul while conceding only 20 runs in his excellent spell. Indian pacer Harshal Patel also made an exceptional start as he dismissed Sam Billings in his very first over while not conceding any run.

He followed it up with another maiden and the big wicket of Andre Russell in his second over to equal an IPL record. He went on level terms with his RCB teammate Mohammed Siraj for bowling the most amount of maiden overs in an IPL game. Both Siraj and Harshal have bowled two maiden overs each and have done it against KKR.

Most maiden overs bowled in an IPL innings:

2 - Mohammed Siraj

2 - Harshal Patel

It was a brilliant bowling effort from RCB as KKR were bundled out for a paltry 128 runs in 18.5 overs. While Hasaranga was impressive with his four-wicket haul, Akash Deep and Harshal bagged three and two wickets respectively.

Andre Russell was the top-scorer for KKR with an 18-ball 25 as the hard-hitting all-rounder came out to bat at number eight and played some lusty blows to help KKR post a respectable total on the board. Umesh Yadav also played a crucial cameo of 18 runs towards the end to ensure KKR had something to fight for on the board.