/McCullum Hits Back at Media: ENG coach demands privacy for Brook over Wellington nightclub incident

England head coach Brendon McCullum has thrown his weight behind Harry Brook, while seeking privacy in his Wellington nightclub instance last year, for which the ECB had already reprimanded him and those involved in the ugly incident. After guiding England to a T20I series win over Sri Lanka, McCullum hits back at the media and also the ECB for releasing all of the findings of that instance every time something arises. Brook, who was at the centre of things during an altercation with a nightclub bouncer ahead of assuming ODI captaincy in New Zealand, was apparently punched in the face and later fined by the ECB for his involvement.

Although this instance came to light just after England conceded the away Ashes this winter, (getting) reminded of it now and then, despite things being taken care of cleanly and under the wrap, upsets McCullum.

"I don't think we need to release all of those findings every time something arises in the media," McCullum said of the Brook story, the Wellington nightclub instance. "Others will have their own opinions…The process was done internally at the ECB, which we were all a part of. The boys were under no uncertain terms about how we felt about it, but now our job is to support them.



"And, to be honest, I find it quite annoying that we keep going on and on about it, because these are young men who are under immense pressure and they've put their hand up for something they've been disciplined for, and piling onto them is not helpful for anyone,” he added.

How Brook’s lie was a blessing in disguise for others

Speaking in Brook’s defence amid reports of him lying about going out alone that night in Wellington, McCullum reminded everyone of how it safeguarded other players, and that the criticism he (Brook) is facing is unfair. Brendon also appreciated his white-ball captain, calling him a strong leader and someone with a very good head on his shoulders.



"I think he was quite keen to put his hand up when the information came that it was going to land in the media. He was hopeful that it had been dealt with internally, as we all were.



"He is a strong leader, he's a young man, but he's got a very good head on his shoulders, and I know people will say he's not that clever.



"I couldn't disagree with that more. He wears his intelligence lightly, and he's a very strong leader, and he's someone that they play for in their dressing-room as well, and our job is to just keep looking after him because he is still young,” McCullum on Brook.

