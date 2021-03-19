Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of 1st T20I vs South Africa, Smriti Mandhana to lead

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the first women's T20I of the three-match series against South Africa, set to start from March 20 in Lucknow, due to the hip-flexor injury she picked up in the final ODI against the same outfit on Wednesday. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana confirmed the development on Friday ahead of the first T20I.

"She (Harmanpreet) is out of tomorrow's match and the rest of the update on her condition will be given by the medical team," Mandhana, a left-handed opener, said during a virtual pre-match press conference.

India were completely dominated by South Africa in the women's ODI series as the visitors won it 1-4. However, Mandhana said that the players will not keep the ODI series in mind when taking the field for the T20Is.

"We will try to forget the ODIs and focus on the T20 series. Yes, the ODI series was a disappointment but we need to forget that and move ahead. Some new faces have come in the team, so we need to think fresh," Mandhana said.

"We had a discussion on how to go about our preparation, what went wrong in the ODI series and how to go forward. We now need to concentrate on the T20s. We are now looking at the ODI series as a preparation for T20 series."

Mandhana further said that the team is working hard to improve their fielding following a sloppy show in the field during the five-ODI series.

"We have been in the process in the last 3-4 years. Few catches have dropped in the ODIs, but we need to get on with a fresh mind in the T20 series and leave behind the ODI series disappointment," she said. She also pointed out that the spinners, India's biggest strength, need to pull up their socks in the T20 series.

"Spinners are our biggest strength. Definitely, they (spinners) were not bad but inconsistent in their bowling (in the ODI series). But if we keep pitching the ball in the same areas, it will become difficult for batters," Mandhana said.

India Women vs South Africa Women T20I series - Full Schedule

India Women vs South Africa Women - 1st T20I: March 20 in Lucknow

India Women vs South Africa Women - 2nd T20I: March 21 in Lucknow

India Women vs South Africa Women - 3rd T20I: March 23 in Lucknow