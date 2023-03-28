'Hardik Pandya should....': Sourav Ganguly shares advice for 'a very special cricketer'

Hardik Pandya has been in sensational form of late. Over the past one year, the all-rounder has made rapid strides in white-ball formats and remains one of the key players for India in the shorter formats. Since his comeback post a back injury, which kept him out of action after the 2021 T20 World Cup, Hardik has been part of India's white-ball setup but is yet to play a Test for Team India since mid-2018. His last Test appearance came during Virat Kohli-led India's five-match Test series versus hosts England.

Ahead of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, which kicks off on March 31 in Ahmedabad, former Indian captain and Delhi Capitals' (DC) Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly opined on Hardik. He lavished praise on the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain but wants him to return to Test cricket.

'He should return to Test cricket because that's what he will be remembered for'

“There will be specialists in T20s. There's Hardik Pandya although I still feel he is an asset in Test cricket also and he should come back to Test cricket because that's what he will be remembered for. He is a specialist in ODIs and T20Is. But he is a very special cricketer,” Ganguly told The Times of India.

“I think money has nothing to do with how players play. It's great that money has come into the sport and that's how it should be. But I believe the majority of the players want to play all formats as long as they are good. It's terrific to see how hungry these boys are,” the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief further added.

Hardik has so far played only 11 Tests for Team India despite making his international debut in early 2016. The 29-year-old all-rounder recently opined on his possible Test return when a reporter asked him if he will be part of India's forthcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in early June, where they will face Australia at The Oval, London.