/Hardik Pandya back in India A squad; Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed captains

Ace India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has returned to competitive cricket for the first time since IPL 2026, with the BCCI selectors picking him for the three-match One-Day series between India A and Australia A. Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were handed captaincy duties for the four-day and 50-over series, respectively. Puducherry will host five Australia A matches, including two four-day games, starting September 22. The three 50-over games will follow on October 6, 9 and 11. The second multi-day game will take place from September 29 to October 2.



Hardik Pandya has not played any white-ball cricket for India since IPL 2026, where his team, Mumbai Indians (MI), finished ninth on the table. Although his selection is subject to fitness, the selectors would be keen on tapping his progress, with plenty of white-ball cricket scheduled for the senior men’s team in the coming months.

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Earlier reports suggested that Pandya underwent a Performance Block Programme at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to recover from a back spasm.

Padikkal, Gaikwad named captains

In-form Test batter Devdutt Padikkal will lead the India A team in two four-day matches against Australia A. Fresh from his breakthrough series in Sri Lanka and a handy contribution for South Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final, Padikkal will have Sai Sudharsan as his deputy for the red-ball matches.



Promising names like Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Yash Rathod and Shaik Rasheed have also been picked, while Kumar Kushagra and N Jagadeesan are the two wicketkeeping options. Among the bowlers, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande and Anshul Kamboj have made the cut for the multi-day matches.



Indian opener and CSK captain Gaikwad will lead the One-Day team against Australia A.



While Padikkal will serve as his deputy, Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Priyansh Arya, Nishant Sindhu, Arshin Kulkarni and Naman Dhir are among those picked for the 50-over games.



India A Multi-Day Squad:

Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (captain), Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Nachiket Bhute and V Vyshak* (subject to fitness)



India A One-Day Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya* (subject to fitness), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Gurjapneet Singh and Yash Thakur

India A vs Australia A 2026 Schedule -