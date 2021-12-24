Harbhajan Singh retires, draws curtains to glorious 23-year-long international career

Team India's veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has announced his international retirement on Friday (December 24). The 41-year-old has had a stellar run at the highest level and finally decided to call it quits, drawing curtains to a glorious 23-year-long career in international cricket.

Harbhajan tweeted saying, "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you Grateful"

Harbhajan ended as India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests (417) and was part of the national side's memorable 2007 T20 World Cup win and 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. He also played an integral role in India achieving the No. 1 rank for the first time in Test cricket in late 2009, under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Harbhajan also ended with 4 IPL trophies, playing for Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).