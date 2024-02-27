Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA responds to allegations, claims 'an official complaint was filed'

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has responded to the allegations made by former captain Hanuma Vihari on Monday (Feb 26). Vihari, who captained the state side in the Ranji Trophy has been at the center of controversy after claiming he had to leave side due to political pressure. However, the ACA has countered his claim by stating there were official complaints against Vihari which had prompted action against him. Keep trying!! 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Wggq0cFisU — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 26, 2024 × ACA addresses controversy

"Addressing the reported issue, it has come to our attention that Mr. Vihari personally verbally abused a specific player during the Bengal Ranji game in front of everyone. The affected player filed an official complaint with ACA," Andhra Cricket Association said in their statement.

In a sensational revelation on Monday through his social media handle, Vihari had claimed that he was forced to quit the Andhra State Team. Vihari revealed that he was asked to step down from the captaincy role after a complaint had been launched against him. The said complaint came after the 17th man in the Andhra Ranji team had approached his father, also a politician, and was not happy with the behaviour given to him by Vihari.

"We fought hard till the end but it wasn’t meant to be. Gutted to lose another quarters with Andhra. This post is about some facts I want to put forward."

"I was the captain in the first game against Bengal, during that game I shouted on 17th player and he complained to his dad (who is a politician), his dad in return asked the Association to take action against me."

"Although, we chased 410 against last year’s finalists Bengal I was asked to resign from captaincy without any fault of mine. I never said anything on a personal note to the player but the association thought that player was more important than the guy who gave his body on the line last year and batted left handed, took Andhra to knock outs 5 times in the last 7 years and played for India in 16 tests."

"I felt embarrassed, but the only reason I continued playing this season because I respect the game and my team."