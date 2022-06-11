'Had I played, would've dismissed SRT, Sehwag' - Akhtar shares 'haunting' memories from Indo-Pak CWC'11 SFs

MS Dhoni-led India created history by becoming the first-ever host nation to win a 50-over World Cup during the 2011 edition in the subcontinent. Dhoni & Co. were favourites ahead of the tournament and beat teams like Australia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and many others to end with the elusive trophy and break their 28-year-long title drought.

During the second semi-finals, hosts India faced Shahid Afridi-led Pakistan, who came into the game without Shoaib Akhtar. Despite being in the squad, the Rawalpindi Express wasn't named in the playing XI and was declared "unfit" by the team management. Recently, Akhtar recalled the semi-final, held in Mohali, and stated it was "unfair" from the team management to drop him. He further added that had he played, he would've dismissed Indian openers Sachin Tendulkar (who was the Player-of-the-Match for his chancy 85) and Virender Sehwag (who gave the team a flying start).

“Mohali memory haunts me...that 2011 World Cup semi-final. They should have played me, they should have. It was completely unfair from the team management. I knew that I had just two matches left and I had this desire that at Wankhede the Pakistan flag is held high and the team is plays the final. I knew that India was under immense pressure. The entire nation and the media were looking up to the team which means we were the underdogs. So I believed that we shouldn't have taken the pressure,” Akhtar said in an interaction with Sportskeeda.

“They told me I was unfit. But I went inside, I bowled eight straight overs during the warm-up. If I played that match, no matter what the consequence would have been, I would have dismissed Sachin and Sehwag. India would have collapsed if Sachin and Sehwag were dismissed early. I was really really hurt. So see that match for 5-6 hours and watch Pakistan lose from the dug-out...I am not that kind of person who cries but I'm a kind of person who breaks things. And I did break a few things in the dressing room because I was so sad, disappointed and furious and so was the entire nation. I knew that all it mattered was those first 10 overs,” the former pacer added.

Talking about the contest, India opted to bat first and rode on Sehwag's 38, SRT's 85 and Suresh Raina's vital 36 to post 260/9. In reply, Afridi & Co. were bowled out for 231 to lose by 29 runs. Later, Dhoni-led India beat Sri Lanka in the final to win the title.