/Gulbadin Naib wants to win Asia Cup for earthquake-ridden people in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is more than just an emerging T20I nation, and their all-rounder Gulbadin Naib is confident of them doing the unthinkable this time, by winning the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE. While doing it for the team and cricket fans remains the ultimate goal, Naib said the team will put efforts in the right direction to ensure they are winning for those affected by the Afghanistan earthquake (on August 31) that killed more than 2000 people in Nurgal District in Kunar Province.

Ahead of their must-win game against the Group B toppers, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan’s Naib said, “Because of the situation that happened in Afghanistan, the earthquake, in which many people lost their lives…if we remember it again, it’s a little bit painful. Because it’s very difficult, there are not so many facilities in the country. But still, it will be a very happy occasion for us, for our people, if we win this tournament. We can give them some happiness.”

While Sri Lanka remains the favourite heading into this contest, the 34-year-old all-rounder feels that, given the uncertainty of this format, anything can happen. Naib said there are no favourites in T20 cricket as it all depends on the day, with everyone having similar chances of winning.



“There are no favourites, especially in T20 cricket. It depends on the day and how you play. If the day is in your favour, you can beat any side. In my opinion, there are good teams in the tournament — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, even the UAE and Hong Kong. Everyone is playing good cricket,” he said to PTI Videos in an interaction, as also quoted by The Indian Express.



However, considering that a loss to Bangladesh did dent their Asia Cup Super Four chances, having the right options under their sleeves (against SL) could help them cruise further in the tournament.



“Every day when you play with a good team, basically, you have a good option for the next day. Because you are playing with them. But it’s a big tournament, there are big teams. So every day is a new day,” he said.



Meanwhile, Afghanistan sits third on the points table with one win in two contested matches, while Sri Lanka tops Group B with two comfortable victories against Hong Kong and Bangladesh.

