GT vs MI Eliminator | Check weather forecast, pitch report. All you need to know before the big game

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to clash in the high-stakes Eliminator of IPL 2025 at the New Chandigarh Stadium on Friday (May 30). Both teams had strong phases in the league stage where GT had started as table-toppers and MI had everyone bite their nails after a poor start in the initial five games.

But neither of them could maintain consistency and missed out on the top two spots. Now, both teams will look to win this one and advance ahead in the tournament. The winner of this match will go on to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday (June 1) in Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

The Mullanpur pitch has shown a mixed nature so far. Out of five games played here, teams batting first have won three times. But the recent match between PBKS and RCB for Qualifier 1, suggests early pace can dominate. In that match, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal ripped through the PBKS top order during the powerplay. Later, Suyash Sharma’s spin took control of the remaining batters.

The fact that neither GT nor MI have played in Mullanpur this season makes this clash more fascinating. The team that adapts early to the conditions will be ahead in the game..

Weather Report

Chandigarh has seen warm and dry days recently, and Thursday will be no different. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C during the match. There is no rain forecast, so we’re all set for a full game.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD), the weather in Mullanpur will be slightly cloudy, and there is a 10 per cent chance of rain. However, it will most likely be passing showers, but won't affect the course of the game as additional 120 minutes have been allotted to the fixture to complete a full 40-over match.

The last time when GT and MI had met, it was a rain-affected match, where GT had won a last-ball thriller in Mumbai.