/IPL 2025 | GT vs MI Eliminator: Head-to-head, playoff records and iconic performances

Published: May 29, 2025, 19:42 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 19:42 IST
With the stage all set for an epic Eliminator battle between GT and MI in New Chandigarh stadium, let's have a look at their stats and records.
(Photograph:AFP)
GT vs MI (Eliminator)
Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the New Chandigarh stadium for a high-octane Eliminator game. MI are on a quest towards their sixth IPL title, while GT aim for their second silverware.
(Photograph:AFP)
Playoff records
GT have featured in five playoff matches, winning three of them. On the other hand, MI have a stellar record with 13 wins in 20 playoff games.
(Photograph:AFP)
Head-to-head records
GT and MI have faced each other seven times in IPL history. Gujarat has a one-sided domination by winning five outings out of seven, while MI have managed to succeed in just two games.
(Photograph:AFP)
Highest and lowest team total
Gujarat's highest total against MI was a massive 233/2, recorded in Qualifier 2 of the 2023 season whereas, Mumbai's best team score facing Gujarat Titans was 218/5 in the same season.
(Photograph:AFP)
Last five encounters
GT have dominated the recent contests against MI, winning four of the last five games while MI managed to win just one. Mumbai will hope to halt Gujarat's winning streak in this high-stakes playoff clash.
(Photograph:AFP)
Highest individual scores
GT's skipper Shubhman Gill has smashed the highest individual score from GT against MI. During IPL 2023, The opening batter accumulated 129 runs off 60 balls. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav lit up in the same season with an unbeaten 103 off 49 balls for MI.