/Grand Egyptian Museum to host All Africa Art & Chess Championship 2026

The organizers of the All Africa Art & Chess Championship (AAACC) 2026 have announced that the maiden edition of the continental event will be held from October 1 to 4, 2026, at the iconic Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt, bringing together artists, chess players, cultural ambassadors, innovators, entrepreneurs, and tourists from across Africa and beyond.

With the theme, "Connecting Africa Through Art, Chess, Innovation and Culture," the championship is designed to promote continental integration through creative expression, intellectual competition, cultural exchange, and tourism while showcasing Africa's rich artistic heritage and emerging creative economy.

Also Read - India in global Top 20 in Ultimate Frisbee; sport sees growth across states

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the organizers, the four-day event will feature an international art exhibition, a continental chess championship, cultural performances, business and investment networking sessions, innovation showcases, tourism experiences, and recognition awards.

The championship is expected to attract leading visual artists, chess masters, art galleries, collectors, educational institutions, corporate organizations, government agencies, development partners, and tourism stakeholders from across the African continent.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the organizers stated that the initiative seeks to create a sustainable platform that celebrates African excellence, encourages youth participation, strengthens cross-border collaboration, and positions Africa's creative and intellectual industries as catalysts for economic growth and cultural diplomacy.

"The All Africa Art & Chess Championship is more than a competition. It is a continental movement aimed at connecting Africa through creativity, strategy, innovation, and shared cultural heritage. We are creating opportunities for collaboration, investment, tourism, and sustainable development while showcasing the immense talent that exists across the continent," the organizers said.

Beyond the championship, participants will have the opportunity to experience guided heritage and tourism activities in Egypt, providing a unique blend of competition, networking, and cultural exploration.

The organizers have called on governments, diplomatic missions, corporate organizations, financial institutions, development agencies, educational institutions, and private-sector stakeholders to support the initiative through sponsorships, strategic partnerships, and exhibition opportunities.

Registration is now open for artists, chess players, exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers, and delegates from across Africa and the international community.