Golf: PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan steps back from daily operations due to 'medical condition' post LIV merger

PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan has stepped back from 'day-to-day operations' of the tour due to medical conditions, informed the PGA Tour in a statement. The step comes after calls of his resignation grew post the shocking merger of PGA Tour and its Saudi-backed rival LIV Tour.

"Jay Monahan informed the PGA TOUR Policy board that he is recuperating from a medical situation," the statement from the PGA Tour read. The statement, however, did not specify the nature or severity of the medical condition. It although, mentioned that the board supports his decision.

In Monahan's absence, chief operation officer of the tour Ron Price and executive vice president Tyler Dennis have been given the responsibility to lead 'day-to-day' operations.

LIV-PGA Merger

The two rival tours had announced their merger around a week ago and the news had taken both fans and players by surprise. The merger also meant that any pending litigations against both the tours would be nullified. While the terms of the deal were not revealed, as part of the agreement, the three groups, third one being the DP World Tour, will establish “a fair and objective process for any players who want to re-apply for membership with the PGA Tour or DP World Tour” following the end of the 2023 season, according to a release.

Monahan under fire

"I recognise that people are going to call me a hypocrite," Monahan had said after the merger. The PGA Tour chief had asked the PGA players to not join the rival league at the time of its launch and those who defied the rule, were banned from participating in most of the PGA tournaments.