Gokulam Kerala ruled out of AFC Women's Cub Championship after FIFA ban, club asked to return home

In what comes as a huge setback for Indian football club Gokulam Kerala FC, they will not be able to take part in the upcoming AFC Women’s Club Championship due to FIFA's recent ban on the All India Football Federation (FIFA). FIFA imposed a ban on AIFF earlier this week due to third-party interference.

The Indian sports ministry was in talks with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to allow Gokulam Kerala to take part in the tournament as the team had already landed in Uzbekistan ahead of their game against Sogdiana Women in Qarshi. However, their efforts have gone in vain as Gokulam Kerala will not be allowed to play in the tournament.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the Indian sports ministry on Saturday (August 20) informed the club that they should return home from Uzbekistan. The club are now looking to make arrangements to fly back to India later today. This is a huge blow for the club as they were hoping to make it to the competition despite the ban.

FIFA imposed a ban on AIFF for 'undue influence from third parties' while also suspending the country from hosting the upcoming Women's U-17 World Cup which was scheduled to take place in India later this year. FIFA's ban also means India won't be able to take part in any international competitions and the Indian clubs will be barred from participating in any FIFA or AFC-related events.

Gokulam Kerala's women's team had already reached Uzbekistan before FIFA announced the ban on AIFF earlier this week. The club had approached the Indian sports ministry seeking a solution following which the ministry wrote to FIFA requesting them to allow the team to participate in the competition.

“It has requested FIFA and AFC to therefore consider allowing the team to play in the AFC Women’s Club Championship (West region) in the interest of the young players,” the Indian sports ministry said in a statement. However, their request has been turned down.

Gokulam Kerala had also written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention in the matter after the team was left stranded in Tashkent. However, FIFA's decision remains final and no Indian clubs will be allowed to participate in any AFC-governed competitions.