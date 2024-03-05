GG vs RCB- WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI, pitch | All you need to know

WPL 2024- GG vs RCB: Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in Match 13 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Wednesday (Mar 6) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Gujarat Giants, having faced four consecutive losses at the start of the season, are in dire need of a victory to stay competitive in the playoff race. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women concluded their home leg of the WPL 2024 with a notable win, providing them with momentum as they aim to secure a playoff berth in the forthcoming matches in Delhi.

WPL 2024- GG vs RCB: Predicted playing XI

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c)/(wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Mannat Kashyap

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh

WPL 2024- GG vs RCB: Pitch report

During last year's World Cup, the surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was exceptionally flat, leading to high-scoring matches with teams often surpassing the 400-run mark while batting first. Similar pitch conditions are anticipated for the upcoming match.

However, in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the pitch proved to be sluggish, resulting in challenges for the home team Delhi Capitals. Currently, considering the pitch's performance during the ODI World Cup, opting to chase may be a more favourable strategy.

WPL 2024- GG vs RCB: Weather report

The weather at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 23 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 13 km/h with 38 per cent humidity.

WPL 2024- GG vs RCB: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-GG vs RCB: When is the Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match?

The Match 13 of Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and RCB will take place on Wednesday, March 6.

WPL 2024-GG vs RCB: Where is the Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match?

Match 13 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and RCB will take place at Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

WPL 2024-GG vs RCB: At what time will the Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 13 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG vs RCB will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-GG vs RCB: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match?

The Match 13 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and RCB will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-GG vs RCB: How to watch the live telecast of Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match?

The Match 13 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and RCB will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- GG vs RCB: Full squads

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux