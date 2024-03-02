GG vs DC- WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals playing XI, pitch, live streaming | All you need to know

WPL 2024- GG vs DC: Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will clash in Match 10 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Sunday (Mar 3) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Delhi Capitals have shown commendable form, securing four points from their initial three fixtures. On the flip side, the Gujarat Giants have faced a string of setbacks, losing all three of their matches convincingly. As Sunday's showdown approaches, the Capitals are brimming with optimism, while the Giants seek to overturn their fortunes and secure their maiden victory in the WPL 2024.

WPL 2024- GG vs DC: Probable playing XI

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c) (wk), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalathan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bruce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

WPL 2024- GG vs DC: Pitch report

The short boundaries and high altitude of the Chinnaswamy stadium make it an absolute heaven for batters in the limited-overs format. Many big scores have been posted and chased down with immense ease.

While it’s a batting paradise in the shorter format of the game, the track tends to help the pacers in Test cricket. It is one of the few Indian grounds to boast of a pitch with plenty of spice. Many pacers have loved exhibiting their wares in the five-day version of the game.

WPL 2024- GG vs DC: Weather report

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 14 km/h with 32 per cent humidity.

WPL 2024- GG vs DC: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-GG vs DC: When is the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The Match 10 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and DC will take place on Sunday, March 3.

WPL 2024-GG vs DC: Where is the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The Match 10 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and DC will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-GG vs DC: At what time will the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 10 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and DC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-GG vs DC: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The Match 10 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and DC will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-GG vs DC: How to watch the live telecast of Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The Match 10 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and DC will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- GG vs DC: Full squads

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari