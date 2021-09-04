'Get the jab': Jose Mourinho urges Granit Xhaka to get COVID-19 vaccine

Granit Xhaka Photograph:( Reuters )
The Switzerland captain, 28, was ruled out of Wednesday's friendly with Greece after testing positive for the coronavirus on the day of the game.
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho encouraged Swiss international Granit Xhaka to get vaccinated after the Arsenal midfielder returned a positive COVID-19 test this week.
A spokesperson for the national team told Swiss newspaper Blick that Xhaka was not vaccinated.
"Get the jab Granit and be safe," Mourinho told Xhaka in a comment on a post on Instagram.
Xhaka had been linked with a move to Mourinho's Roma in the off-season but British media reported Arsenal had turned down a bid from the Serie A club.
Switzerland will host European champions Italy in their Group C World Cup qualifier on Sunday before taking on Northern Ireland in Belfast on Sept. 9.