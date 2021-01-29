Furious Serge Aurier storms out of Spurs stadium after being substituted: Report

Spurs defender Serge Aurier reportedly stormed out of the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium at half time after being substituted for his major goof-up during the match against Liverpool.

Aurier's laid back approach before the half-time whistle gave Mane a chance to give an easy cross to Firmino for scoring the opening goal against Spurs.

The Ivorian defender was soon substituted by coach Jose Mourinho for the blunder which infuriated the player. Angry Aurier then stormed out the stadium.

Jose Mourinho said of the half-time team talk: "It was the mood of the team that was difficult to accept you are losing.

"It's difficult to accept the nature of the goal because the goal is in some aspects a replica of the chance they had in the first minute. So it's, of course, a mood where people is not happy."

According to the Daily Mail's claim, it 'kicked off' in the home dressing room at half-time.

Klopp's Liverpool bounced back to winning ways after the Reds defeated Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium possibly killing title hopes for Mourinho. The Portuguese was not pleased by his team's performance and was quick to highlight that his team's mistakes gifted chances to Liverpool to score and snatch a comfortable win of 1-3.

“It’s a performance totally affected by defensive individual mistakes,” he said. “The team was very solid, very confident and in the first half we made three defensive mistakes – individual.”