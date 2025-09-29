/From war-torn Congo to world champion: Salum Ageze Kashafali shines with a world-record run at 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

Salum Ageze Kashafali captivated the crowd on the second day of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, where he shattered a world record. The Norwegian sprinter completed the men’s 100m T12 in 10.42 seconds, bagging his third gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships. He had previously won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, setting a record there as well. Kashafali’s story, however, goes beyond his athletic accomplishments.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, his early life was marked by turmoil due to the civil war. Along with his parents and six siblings, he sought refuge in Rwanda and Tanzania before eventually settling in Norway in 2003 when he was just 10 years old. Reflecting on his early days in Norway, Kashafali shared how different the country felt. "It was like stepping into safety," he said. “We had access to school and the opportunity to pursue athletics—things that were unimaginable before.”

But life in Norway wasn’t easy at first. The family faced racism and hostility, with local schoolmates bullying them and even threatening to expel them from the country. "We were told we didn’t belong there," Kashafali recalled. “After many challenges, we requested to be moved to a different city, and we were relocated to Bergen, where life became easier.”

However, the hurdles didn’t stop there. At 22, Kashafali was diagnosed with Stargardt’s disease, a genetic condition that gradually took away his sight. After a period of despair, he turned his focus toward para-athletics, where his talent soon ignited the world stage. This is Kashafali’s first visit to India, and he’s been moved by the warmth and friendliness of the people here. “India has such positive energy,” he shared. “People are incredibly friendly, just like in Congo. In Norway, people are more reserved, but here, it's much more like home.”