From Adani Group to The Glazers: A look at full list of bidders and their amounts for two new IPL teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to become a ten-team tournament from the 2022 season with the addition of two new teams to the league. The two new franchises will be based out in Ahmedabad and Lucknow and their respective owners were confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (October 25).

After an intense bidding war that took place in Dubai on Monday, Sanjeev Goenka's RPSG Group clinched the ownership rights of the Lucknow franchise with a winning bid of a staggering INR 70.09 billion (Rs 7090 crore) while Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital) bagged the Ahmedabad franchise with a bid of a whopping INR 56.25 billion (Rs 5625 crore).

RPSG Group were the highest bidder with their Rs 70.09 billion bid which was INR 14.65 billion (1465 crore) more than the second-best bod which came from CVC Capital and saw them get the Ahmedabad team for the new season. There were a total of nine bidders in the fray in the final round of the action with RPSG Group and CVC Capital coming out on top.

There were some big names competing as Adani Group and The Glazers also battled till the end to become the owners of the new IPL teams. While Adani Group's bid was the third-highest each for the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchise at INR 51 billion (Rs 5100 crore) each, Glazers had the lowest bid for both teams at 4128 crore for the Ahmedabad team and 4023 crore for the Lucknow team.

Here is a look at the final bids of all nine parties for the two IPL teams:

S.No. Bidders Group Ahmedabad Lucknow 1 Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd. Adani Group 5100 5100 2 Amrit Lila Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Kotak 4513 4512 3 Avashya Corporation Pvt. Ltd. All Cargo Logistics 4140 4304 4 Capri Global 4204 4204 5 Championship Cricket LLC Lancer Capital - Avram Glazer 4128 4023 6 Hindustan Media Ventures Limited 4275 4510 7 Irelia Company Pvt. Ltd. CVC 5625 5166 8 RPSG Ventures Ltd. 7090 7090 9 Torrent Sports Ventures Pvt. Ltd. 4653 4356

Welcoming the two new teams to the IPL, BCCI confirmed that the 2022 edition will have ten teams competing and will consist of a total of 74 matches. A mega auction is all set to be conducted ahead of the new season which will give a proper chance to all ten teams to build their squads from scratch to challenge for the title.